A meta-analysis of nearly 6 million people links smoking with a higher risk for developing type 2 diabetes and also concludes the more you smoke, the higher your risk.

A new report confirms that smokers and those exposed to secondhand smoke have an increased risk for developing type 2 diabetes.

Researchers from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Huazhong University of Science and Technology in China, and the National University of Singapore published the report in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology .

They conducted a meta-analysis of 88 previous studies on the link between smoking and type 2 diabetes risk, examining data from almost 6 million study participants.

“It is well established that secondhand smoke is implicated in many tobacco-caused diseases, but the link between exposure to someone else’s smoke and increased diabetes risk is new,” said Dr. Michael Steinberg, director of the Rutgers Tobacco Dependence Program at Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

The researchers say that 11 percent of type 2 diabetes cases in men and 2.4 percent in women (more than 27 million cases worldwide) may be attributed to active smoking.

Compared with people who never lit up, current smoking boosted the risk of type 2 diabetes by 37 percent.

In former smokers, it increased the risk by 14 percent.

In those exposed to secondhand smoke, it raised the risk for type 2 diabetes by 22 percent.

