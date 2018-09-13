Researchers say smoking can damage heart health as well as brain health.

Does smoking raise your risk of memory problems later in life?



A new study conducted by researchers at Seoul National University Hospital in South Korea suggests that it does.



The researchers followed more than 46,000 men, ages 60 and older, from 2006 to 2013.



They found that men who had never smoked and those who had quit smoking were less likely than current smokers to develop dementia over the course of the study.



Compared to current smokers, men who had never smoked were 19 percent less likely to develop dementia in general. They were 18 percent less likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease in particular.



Compared to men who still smoked, those who had quit smoking for four years or more were 14 percent less likely to develop dementia in general. They were 15 percent less likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease in particular.



These findings add to a growing body of research that suggests that smoking negatively affects brain health and memory in later life.



“The idea that smoking impacts your brain health and makes you at increased risk of cognitive decline and dementia is something that we’ve seen before,” Heather Snyder, PhD, senior director of medical and scientific operations at the Alzheimer’s Association, told Healthline.



For example, a meta-analysis of 19 studies previously found that people who had never smoked were less likely to develop dementia than those who currently smoked.



Likewise, past studies have also found that quitting smoking can lower the odds of developing cognitive decline later in life.



“So I think this just underscores that message,” Snyder said, “that smoking does impact your brain health long term.”

