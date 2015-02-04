A smartphone attachment can detect HIV and syphilis in a flash.

With just a finger prick, doctors can diagnose HIV and syphilis in only 15 minutes.

Researchers at Columbia University have created an inexpensive smartphone accessory that they say delivers the same mechanical, optical, and electronic functions as laboratory blood tests.

The device, or dongle, performs an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) using power from the phone. The dongle can also be attached to a computer.

The dongle can test for the HIV antibody, treponemal-specific antibody for syphilis, and nontreponemal antibody for active syphilis infection.

Currently, that type of assessment isn’t available in a single-test format. In fact, it otherwise might require multiple visits to a clinic to get the results.

The dongle runs tests using disposable plastic cassettes with preloaded reagents, where disease-specific zones provide an objective readout, similar to an ELISA assay.

The dongle is affordable as well as effective, researchers say. The triplex test had a sensitivity of 92 to 100 percent and specificity of 79 to 100 percent. It’s expected to cost about $34 to make, compared to $18,450 for standard ELISA equipment.