A new study has shown that small joint surgeries in rheumatoid arthritis patients — but not large joint surgeries — are on the decline. Researchers aren’t sure why.

A retrospective review of orthopedic surgeries in rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients has shown that in 2015, less than 1 percent of people with the condition had undergone a small joint surgery.

This percentage is noticeably smaller than it was in 1995.

While researchers took note of this decline in small joint surgeries, they did not see a significant decline in RA patients having larger joint surgeries, such as on the hip or knee.

They did, however, indicate that predictors of large joint surgeries are often easier to spot than predictors indicating the need for a small joint surgery.

The recently published study found that women had a higher incidence of small joint surgeries than men did.

Risk factors for both men and women included advanced age, a positive rheumatoid factor, and a positive anti-cyclic citrullinated peptide lab. These are also indicators of RA risk.

These factors were for both small and large joint surgeries.

Obesity or a high BMI were predictors of the need for large joint surgery among both men and women.

The long-term risk for small joint surgeries, such as on the fingers and wrists, is not as widely known or as understood as the risk factors and predictors for large joint surgery.

The reason why women tend to have more small joint surgeries than men is also not known. It may just boil down to the fact that women seem to have RA more often than men do. Women can also have more severe forms of the condition, including refractory cases of RA.