Share on Pinterest ‘Slugging,’ is a new TikTok trend that involves slathering Vaseline – or some other petroleum jelly-based ointment – on your face as the final step of your nighttime skin care routine. ohlamour studio/Stocksy

A beauty hack called “slugging” has gone viral on TikTok.

Promoters of the trend say it can help moisturize and protect your skin.

They say it can also help reduce wrinkles.

Skin care experts say slugging can be a good idea if done correctly.

However, it could lead to problems for some people with certain skin types.

There’s a new viral beauty trend on TikTok these days called “slugging.” As of this writing, the social media site reports there have been 25.4 million views of videos tagged “slugging method,” with beauty influencers and skin care doctors alike weighing in.

Slugging, in a nutshell, involves slathering Vaseline – or some other petroleum jelly-based ointment – on your face as the final step of your nighttime skin care routine.

Researcher Kyla Pagani, who authored a paper on the topic which was published in Clinics in Dermatology, told U.S. News and World Report the goal of slugging is to “help moisturize and strengthen the skin barrier.” Proponents also claim it can reduce wrinkles.

In her team’s analysis of videos available at the time of the study, it was found that 36.7% of the videos were deemed to be educational in nature.

However, only 20.4% of these videos mentioned the risks associated with slugging.

According to Pagani, this demonstrated the potential for harm to the general public when health content is not presented in a balanced way.

Pagani did emphasize, however, that it’s not that slugging itself that is harmful. It’s simply that TikTokers didn’t always mention the downsides associated with the practice, preferring to play up the benefits.

In fact, overall, the researchers found that 6 out of every 10 posts focused mainly on the positives while only 2 out of 10 mentioned potential problems of which users should be aware.

So what is the truth about slugging? Is it good for your skin? And what are the risks that might be associated with it?