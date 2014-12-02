Researchers have discovered that a less intensive drug regimen could play a positive role in managing rheumatoid arthritis. When it comes to treating rheumatoid arthritis (RA), less may be more. While some rheumatologists pull out the expensive, sometimes-risky “big guns” like biologics, or a heavy-handed course of DMARDs and NSAIDs right from the get-go, researchers have found that a simplified, less-costly approach may be the best way to manage early RA with fewer side effects. A recent two-year study called CareRA shows that a combination of fewer drugs can be just as effective as more intensive approaches. This is potentially good news for RA patients because fewer, and simpler, drugs means less cost and fewer (often miserable) side effects. Read More: Medications for Rheumatoid Arthritis »

Which Meds Work with This Slimmed-Down Regimen? In the CareRA study, researchers looked at three approaches to treatment. Each proved to be similarly effective, leading to remission in seven out of every 10 patients. The most notable difference between the approaches was in terms of side effects. According to KU Leuven hospital in Belgium, where the study was conducted, the trial involved 290 early-stage RA patients who were divided into three treatment groups. Each group received a different anti-rheumatic drug combination. One treatment plan was called COBRA Classic, and it included methotrexate, sulfasalazine, and a high first dose of glucocorticoids. The second group was called COBRA Avant-Garde, and included methotrexate, leflunomide, and a medium dose of glucocorticoids. Lastly, there was the COBRA Slim group, who only received methotrexate plus a moderate dose of glucocorticoids. The COBRA Slim therapy group showed a significant decrease in side effects, yet the regimen was just as effective — a win-win for RA patients. It is also a simpler drug course to follow, which may encourage better patient adherence.