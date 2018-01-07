Researchers say as we get older, we lose those cells in the brain that help us retain memories as we sleep. Can anything be done about the problem?

“To die, to sleep — to sleep, perchance to dream — ay, there’s the rub, for in this sleep of death what dreams may come.”

That’s Hamlet, from the famous “to be or not to be” soliloquy.

Shakespeare’s prince is agonizing over his fear that even death will not be enough to end the torment of his dreams.

And now we have a new factor to disturb our sleep.

A recent study concluded that the connection between sleep and the formation of memories starts breaking down as we age.

As we get older, the brain is unable to keep new memories while we sleep as the brainwaves become unsynchronized.

That’s because as we age, we lose brain cells in the deep-sleep generating part of the brain, according to Matthew Walker, a professor of neuroscience and psychology at the University of California Berkeley and a co-author of the study.

“You can’t cement those memories into the brain so you end up forgetting the next morning rather than remembering,” said Walker, the co-founder and director of the Center for Human Sleep Science and author of the new book “Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams.”

“As you lose those brain cells, you can’t generate that same depth and quality of sleep, nor can you synchronize those brain waves either,” Walker told “CBS This Morning” in an interview last month.

The study included adults aged 65 and older.

This is the age at which a marked change in the synchrony of brain rhythms has been observed.

But don’t breathe a big sigh of relief just yet.

People can experience deep-sleep declines beginning as early as their 30s or 40s.

Those synchronized brain waves are believed to enable the “information transformation necessary for long-term memory retention.”