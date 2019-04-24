Researchers say people who skip breakfast have a slightly higher risk of cardiovascular disease.

Breakfast really may be the most important meal of the day, especially when it comes to your heart.

A new study from the University of Iowa has concluded that skipping breakfast can have a negative effect on cardiovascular health.

The research, which was published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, stated that people who never ate breakfast had an 87 percent higher risk of death from cardiovascular disease compared to those who ate breakfast every day.

“Breakfast is generally believed to be the most important meal or one of the most important meals of the day,” Wei Bao, author of the study and assistant professor of epidemiology in the University of Iowa College of Public Health, told Healthline.

“Healthy eating plays a major role in the prevention of cardiovascular disease,” Bao added. “This has been clearly documented by the American Heart Association and other organizations.”

“However, previous studies mainly focused on the content of what people eat. Not much is known about how people organize their meals. This is the first study to link skipping breakfast to cardiovascular death,” he said.

Bao and colleagues examined data from the annual National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The researchers focused on 6,550 people in the United States between the ages of 40 and 75 in a period spanning from 1988 to 1994.

Those surveyed were asked how often they ate breakfast. About 5 percent said they never ate breakfast, 11 percent said they rarely ate breakfast, 25 percent reported eating breakfast some days, and 59 percent reported eating breakfast daily.

The researchers then evaluated the health records of the study participants again in 2011.

After taking into account demographic, dietary, socioeconomic, and lifestyle factors as well as body mass index (BMI) and cardiovascular risk factors, the researchers concluded that those surveyed who never ate breakfast were at an 87 percent greater risk of death from heart disease.

In terms of raw numbers, the researchers reported that there were 415 cardiovascular-related deaths among the 3,862 people who ate breakfast regularly. That’s an unadjusted rate of 10.7 percent.

There were 41 cardiovascular related deaths among the 336 people who reported they never ate breakfast. That’s an unadjusted rate of 12.2 percent.

The difference between the two groups over the 17-year study period was 1.5 percentage points.

The researchers also reported they didn’t know what participants ate for breakfast or if they adjusted their eating habits over the study period.

Other experts interviewed by Healthline noted that what you eat and what else you do during the day are also important factors.