The long-term risks of indoor tanning are well known. But they don’t stop many young people, who are more concerned about looking good in the present. Luckily, there are ways to improve the look of your skin without tanning.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), more than one million people tan in tanning salons on any given day. And about 70 percent are young Caucasian women, ages 16 to 29 years old.

And regularly lying under UV lamps can have serious consequences, especially for young people. In the past 40 years, the incidence of melanoma, the most dangerous form of skin cancer, has risen 800 percent among women ages 18 to 39, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. People who begin tanning before the age of 35 also have a 59 percent higher risk of melanoma, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In fact, using a tanning bed just once can increase your risk of melanoma by 20 percent, with a higher risk of cancer each time you use it, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation.

Indoor tanning and prolonged sun exposure can also cause other forms of skin cancer, including squamous cell carcinoma and basal cell carcinoma. It can also cause premature skin aging, suppression of the immune system, and eye damage, such as cataracts and ocular melanoma, according to the AAD. Then there are extreme sunburns—tanning beds and lamps cause about 3,000 hospital emergency room visits each year, according to the FDA and the AAD.

“Indoor tanning is the most aging thing you can do to your skin,” said Nia Terezakis, M.D., AAD Fellow and a private practice dermatologist in New Orleans. “You can never remove that damage—it damages collagen and the DNA of your epidermis, and it’s continuous for the rest of your life.”