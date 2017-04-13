Researchers say vitiligo may produce extra cancer-fighting T cells that attack melanoma and other skin cancers. Share on Pinterest People with melanoma who develop vitiligo – a condition characterized by white patches of skin – often have a better prognosis than those without vitiligo. New research finds that this may be due to a greater abundance of cancer-fighting memory T cells in their skin. That discovery could lead to new treatments for melanoma. Mary Jo Turk, Ph.D., of the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire and a study leader, and her colleagues published their findings today in the journal Science Immunology. Read more: Prognosis and survival rates of melanoma by stage »

The characteristics of melanoma Melanoma is a cancer that begins in skin cells called melanocytes. These cells are responsible for producing melanin, the pigment that protects the deeper skin layers from the damaging effects of sun exposure. While melanoma is not the most common skin cancer in the United States, it is one of the deadliest. This year, it is estimated that 9,730 people in the U.S. will die from the disease. However, studies have shown that people with metastatic melanoma – that is, melanoma that has spread to other areas of the body – may survive for longer if they also have vitiligo. Vitiligo is a skin disorder that researchers believe is triggered by an immune system attack on melanocytes, which causes white patches to appear on the skin and particularly on the face, lips, arms, hands, and feet. For their study, Turk and colleagues set out to determine why vitiligo seems to improve the prognosis of patients with melanoma.