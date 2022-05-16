Share on Pinterest If too much time in the kitchen has you dreading making meals at home, try these simple tips to renew your interest and approach food choices fresh angle. The Good Brigade/Getty Images The pandemic required more cooking at home, leading to burnout in the kitchen for many people.

There are ways to make cooking more bearable for the long run.

If pandemic weight gain has you stressed about healthy meal planning, experts share tips for success. With many restaurants closed and social distancing in place during the pandemic, you may have found yourself in the kitchen way more often than you liked. Cooking multiple meals a day meant you had to make even more decisions than you already make daily. Experts say having to make a lot of decisions at once when under stress can lead to decision fatigue, which is the inability to make decisions easily. “Decision fatigue can be explained by looking at our stress hormone cortisol. Over time, while living a stressful life, our cortisol tends to ‘burn out.’ This impacts our neurotransmitters, particularly dopamine and we end up feeling ‘meh’, lack of motivation, etc.,” Teralyn Sell, PhD, psychotherapist and brain health expert, told Healthline. In fact, in a survey by the American Psychological Association, 32 percent of Americans reported having difficulty with basic decision-making, such as what clothes to wear and what to eat because of pandemic-related stress. “In our world of high stress, we make approximately 35,000 decisions every day. Research has shown that we make just over 200 meal-related decisions every day. By the time we sort through all of the other decisions, planning and preparing meals is last on the priority list,” said Sell. Plus, making meals requires several decisions. For instance, there’s figuring out which meals to make, when to make them, what ingredients are needed, and where to buy them before the cooking even begins.

Tips for coping with cooking burnout When the last thing you want to do is cook, consider the following tips for making the process a little easier. Ask for ideas Celebrity chef and New York Times best-selling author Devin Alexander said when she’s in a cooking rut, she sends a text or email to her closest friends who share the same level of decadence or fitness she aspires to. She asks: “Wondering if you have a favorite meal for those nights that you need to throw together something quickly.” “Chances are, you’ll not only get a number of responses (even if you only send it to your 10-15 closest friends), those friends will likely ask you to share the list,” Alexander told Healthline. Buddy up Now that physical distancing is distant for now, Alexander suggested adding people to your cooking routine. “[Whether] you’re single, married with kids, or somewhere in between, most people are cooking and most people are in the same boat, so, combine forces,” she said. “Just this weekend, I had a girlfriend come over with her two kids. The kids played together while we cooked a few meals for the week for both families. I got to bond with a girlfriend without paying for a babysitter and then my cooking and cleanup was done for a couple of days.” Choosing two meals each to prepare together and divide can set you up for a week’s worth of meals, given you make enough for leftovers. Incorporate new recipes gradually Rather than piling on five new recipes for the week, Sell recommended trying out one easy-to-follow recipe once a week for a month or so. For the rest of the week, stick to meals you know how to cook and that don’t take much thought. Then build up to two new recipes per week, and so on as you become more comfortable with the recipes. Keep in mind that it’s okay to try a new recipe a few times before you get it exactly right, noted Sell. “[Perfection] isn’t a thing when it comes to food preparation. Live by the rule good, better, best and some days it will just be good enough,” she said. Simplify grocery shopping Ordering groceries through your grocery store’s app or website and picking them up can save on time and energy. Sell noted that it can also keep you from buying items you don’t need. “Grocery shopping can be overwhelming, using a grocery shopping app allows you to more mindfully shop,” she said. If you want to skip the car ride all together, consider delivery service from your favorite grocery stores or companies that specialize in food delivery. Plan dinners first, then add other meals Christina Brown, nutrition and weight loss coach, recommended focusing on planning dinners until they become a habit. Once you have planning dinners down, add in meals for breakfasts and lunches, as well. “Knowing ahead of time what you will be eating that day saves you from having to make yet another decision at the end of a long day,” she said. Invest in new appliances and tools While you don’t need to buy fancy or expensive gadgets, Sell said investing in some new kitchen tools might make cooking easier and can also motivate you to get started. “[Perhaps] you might need some better cutlery to help do the job. The hardest part about cooking is getting started. Build on your successes in the kitchen and keep the momentum going,” she said. Lean on meal kit services Meal kit services that provide you with ingredients for meals or companies that deliver fully prepared meals can eliminate the prep work, said Sell. “Some services will actually bring you prepared meals and all you do is point and click [on their website for what you want delivered],” she said. While cost is a consideration with services that offer prepared meals, there are often options to pay for a few days of meals versus an entire week.