Share on Pinterest Many people report they’ve been drinking more often to cope with stress from the COVID-19 pandemic. Basak Gurbuz Derman/Getty Images

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a source of stress and anxiety for many people in the United States, especially women.

Studies indicate that women were more likely than men to report stress-related increases in alcohol use during the pandemic.

Heavy alcohol use could lead to severe health consequences for women.

Knowing the signs of alcohol misuse can help you realize if you need help.

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a source of stress and anxiety for many people in the United States. Physical distancing has left us lonely and isolated when we’re feeling worried about our health, our economic welfare, and the political state of our nation.

Dr. Iram Kazimi, a specialist in psychiatry at Houston Methodist Hospital in Texas, said that while no one is immune to pandemic stress, research shows that women and historically marginalized groups have been especially hard hit.

In particular, women who work from home are under greater stress because they often shoulder childcare responsibilities and work.

This added stress may be leading to increased alcohol use for some.

In fact, several studies have found that women were more likely to report increases in stress-related drinking during the pandemic.

“Lockdowns can be stressful for people,” said Kenneth E. Leonard, PhD, director of the Clinical and Research Institute on Addictions at the University at Buffalo and a professor of psychiatry and psychology at the University at Buffalo.

“Stress is one of the clear predictors of heavy drinking and can be a particular problem for people who rely on alcohol to cope with stress,” he said.