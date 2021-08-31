Share on Pinterest Side effects after the third dose are also likely to vary from person to person, with some people experiencing minimal discomfort. Getty Images Booster studies are ongoing but limited data suggests similar side effects after third dose as after the initial doses.

The most common side effects for a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine were pain at the injection site, fatigue, headache, muscle and joint pain, and chills. People in the United States could begin receiving third doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines as early as the week of Sept. 20, President Joe Biden’s administration announced in mid-August. This is pending approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But some people may already be wondering about the side effects of a third dose — especially those who were hard hit with fatigue or muscle pain after their second dose. Several clinical studies on the safety and efficacy of vaccine boosters are ongoing, but the limited available data suggests that the side effects will be similar to those of the first two doses.

Booster side effects similar to initial doses Dr. Michael Cackovic, an obstetrician from The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, says there’s a lot of variation in side effects after the COVID-19 vaccines. One study in the United Kingdom found that only 22 percent of people had systemic side effects such as fatigue, headache, or chills after the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Sixty-eight percent had only local reactions such as pain or tenderness at the site of injection. Side effects after the third dose are also likely to vary from person to person, with some people experiencing minimal discomfort. “The few patients I have talked to that received the booster report fewer side effects [than after the first two doses],” said Cackovic. Last week, Pfizer and BioNTech released results from a phase 3 clinical trial in which people were given a booster between 4 and 8 months after their second dose. As with studies on the initial vaccine series, the most common side effects were pain at the injection site, fatigue, headache, muscle and joint pain, and chills. The frequency of these side effects was “similar to or better than after dose two,” the company said in a press release. The results have not yet been published in a peer-reviewed journal.

Booster dose clinical trials ongoing A Pfizer spokesperson told the CDC’s vaccine advisory committee on August 30 that it may have additional booster study data by late September or early October, reported STAT’s Helen Branswell on Twitter. The company also announced last week that it has started submitting data to the FDA for its application seeking approval of a booster dose of its vaccine for Americans 16 years and older. This is the age range for which the two-dose regimen of the vaccine is fully approved. The FDA has not indicated when it will finish reviewing Pfizer’s booster application. In August, the agency approved third doses of the mRNA vaccines for people with weakened immune systems. These are not considered booster doses. People who are immunocompromised may need an additional dose to help them generate a robust immune response more in line with that of people with healthy immune systems. In another recent booster study, a group of Israeli researchers looked at the effectiveness of a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in people 60 years or older. Israel began rolling out boosters to this age group at the end of July, with people eligible if they had been fully vaccinated with their second dose at least 5 months earlier. Researchers found that the third dose reduced the risk of severe COVID-19. However, they did not release any data on the side effects after the booster. This study has not yet been peer-reviewed. For the Moderna-NIAID and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, no side effects data from the booster studies have been released. The Biden administration has indicated that it expects people who received the J&J vaccine will be advised to get a second dose, but it is waiting for data from the clinical trials before setting a date for rollout.