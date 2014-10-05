Inventive gadgets inspired by nature could one day replace CT scans for cancer and painful insulin shots for diabetes patients. This week, researchers from the United States and abroad plumbed the depths of the ocean and the human body for nature-inspired solutions to medical problems. One team found inspiration in the eyes of the mantis shrimp, while another minimized the pain of getting a vaccine by developing a microneedle-covered pill. Check Out Another Gadget Report »

Shrimp Eyes Can Tease Out Cancer Cells While human eyes can’t look at flesh and tell the difference between cancerous and healthy tissue, not every creature on planet Earth has the same set of senses. Nature has developed many different senses to process the environment because for most creatures, being alert means the difference between catching dinner and being caught by a predator. Mantis shrimp have compound eyes that can detect polarized light. While that’s useful for avoiding underwater predators, it also turns out that cancerous tissue reflects polarized light differently than healthy tissue. Mantis shrimp photo courtesy of Elias Levy via Flickr (CC) All eyes convert light into a signal that is understood by the brain. Different eyes can detect different wavelengths of light. In some animals like mantis shrimp, tiny protrusions called microvilli found above photosensitive cells in the eyes allow them to see polarized light. Researchers at the University of Queensland, Australia, designed a polarization imaging sensor that combines light-sensitive elements with nanowires that mimic the microvilli. Mantis shrimp eyes also have a particular group of cells called ommatidia, which combine polarization-filtering microvilli with light-sensitive receptors. Using shrimp-inspired technology to improve on current imaging devices, researchers used these sensors to detect early stage cancerous lesions in mice. Related News: The Future of Cancer Detection, a Breath Away »