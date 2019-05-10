Share on Pinterest More than 700 cases of the measles have parents and pediatricians worried. Getty Images Recent measles outbreaks have many parents concerned about the safety of their children — especially when they have to visit the pediatrician. What happens when you take your child to a medical office that treats patients who are and are not vaccinated? “I think parents are more aware than ever before, because of outbreaks like the one from measles we’re currently experiencing, that they are dependent on a vaccinated community,” Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson, a spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and practicing physician in Seattle, told Healthline. Her area has been hard hit by a recent measles outbreak, but she said it’s motivating the community to discuss the need for vaccinations in stopping outbreaks. A doctor’s office can choose not to treat unvaccinated patients. A proposed law in Pennsylvania, however, would force physicians to treat patients who are not vaccinated. The measure would stop healthcare providers from requiring a patient, parent, or guardian to sign a liability waiver to receive care if they delay or opt out of a vaccination. Some states have regulations that allow people to decline vaccinations based on religious or philosophical beliefs. In recent years, the AAP changed its stance on supporting pediatricians who will not treat unvaccinated children. “They now suggest it’s okay for pediatricians to dismiss families who don’t agree with their vaccine recommendations when they fail to follow the recommendations for vaccinations per the schedule,” Swanson said. Dr. Jaime Friedman, a pediatrician from San Diego, notices a lot of chatter online about parents who support doctors that refuse to see unvaccinated children, or at least prefer a pediatrician who won’t see them. “In practice I have not had any parents ask if I have unvaccinated children. I do have parents who are worried about the ongoing measles outbreak and ask what they can do to protect their children,” she said.

Treating vaccinated and unvaccinated patients Some pediatricians take extra precautions with unvaccinated patients by creating separate waiting rooms, especially in the event of an outbreak. During times when flu activity has been elevated, this can also occur. Washington, where Swanson practices, requires parents to sign paperwork saying that they have discussed the matter with the doctor and understand the risks of choosing not to vaccinate their children despite the doctor’s recommendation. “I always bring it up. I always remind parents that these illnesses are life-threatening, and I am documenting that the parents are aware of this and are still choosing not to vaccinate,” Friedman added. Doctors sometimes change how they immunize to get big groups of children caught up during an outbreak. They also may change how they triage patients coming into the clinic during an outbreak, Swanson said. “Because measles is so contagious, if a patient calls for an appointment with symptoms that are concerning for measles, they can even be asked to enter the clinic through a separate door,” Swanson said. From a standpoint of infection control, typically clinics and hospitals have policies for masking patients when they come in with symptoms that are concerning for infections such as rash and runny nose, Swanson said. Friedman said many practices have separate waiting rooms for sick and well children as a standard practice — not only during outbreaks. They may also have a policy that stipulates children with a rash and fever must call when they arrive so they can quickly be triaged or moved to a room. “If a parent suspects measles, we ask them to stay in the car and we can see them there,” she said. “If we suspect measles in the office, we have to close for two hours.” In her practice, they keep children suspected of measles in the car, though the rash policy exists all of the time.