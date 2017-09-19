Torisashi is now available in some U.S. restaurants. However, experts tell Healthline eating raw chicken can lead to serious food poisoning. Share on Pinterest You may have tried eating sashimi or steak tartare. But what about torisashi: raw chicken? The dish has been available in Japan for some time. Now, it’s on menus in some restaurants in the United States. But experts are warning eating raw chicken may not be the best idea. “Regardless of whether it’s part of the Paleo craze or haute cuisine, this new trend is dangerous,” Lauri Wright, PhD, an assistant professor in public health at the University of South Florida, told Healthline. “Chicken is considered one of the top foods for food poisoning,” Wright explained. “Eating raw chicken only increases your risk for Salmonella and Campylobacter bacteria. There is no safe raw chicken.”

Food poisoning is common According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , 1 in 6 Americans, or 48 million people, become sick due to foodborne illness every year. Of these, 128,000 are hospitalized and 3,000 die. Slightly more than 1 million people are infected with Salmonella annually and more than 800,000 are infected with Campylobacter bacteria. “While foodborne illness can be more misery than life-ending, it can put some individuals in the hospital and cause more dangerous outcomes, especially for the very young, older adults, and pregnant women,” Kristin Kirkpatrick, MS, RD, LD, a licensed registered dietitian who is wellness manager at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, told Healthline. Most people who experience food poisoning will recover without any lasting effects. However, some may go on to develop more serious complications such as kidney failure, chronic arthritis, and brain and nerve damage. Dr. Tamika Sim, the director of Food Technology Communications at the International Food Information Council Foundation, says eating raw chicken is simply not worth the risk. “Once you eat raw chicken, which can contain foodborne illness-causing bacteria, the body will mount an immune response — basically, special cells in your body will fight the bacteria to kill them off and try to prevent them from multiplying or spreading harmful toxins,” Sim told Healthline. “Symptoms of foodborne illness can vary from person to person, but usually it’s associated with nausea, stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting (and dehydration in many cases).”