Experts say there’s some risk of passing along the herpes virus to a fetus or newborn child. But there are ways to make oral sex safer during pregnancy.

Is it reasonable to ask women to avoid oral sex during pregnancy to help stop the spread of herpes?

In recent weeks, several outlets have published articles about the dangers of oral sex and the transmission of genital herpes during pregnancy.

If a woman contracts genital herpes when she’s pregnant, she can potentially pass the virus onto her developing fetus in utero or her newborn infant during childbirth.

To lessen this risk, some medical practitioners and health writers have advised women to avoid oral sex entirely during the third trimester of pregnancy.

For example, an article published in Tonic included the following advice for pregnant women: “Ask questions, get tested each trimester, have any sexual partners (no shame in your game) tested each trimester, and avoid oral sex with every partner — monogamous or otherwise — at least for the final three months (I know, sorry).”

But according to Dr. Denise Jamieson, blanket recommendations against oral sex in the third trimester of pregnancy may not be balanced or justified.

Jamieson is a member of the Practice Bulletin Obstetrics Committee of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG).

According to Jamieson, sex during pregnancy can not only be enjoyable but may also help a couple “feel close and intimate at a special time in their lives.”

“Oral sex can be part of a healthy sex life during pregnancy,” Jamieson told Healthline. “As the body changes during pregnancy, some types of sex may become more uncomfortable and oral sex may be a great way for couples to express themselves sexually.”

While sexual abstinence can help prevent the spread of herpes, the psychosocial benefits of sexual intimacy may outweigh the risks for many women.

Ultimately, it’s important for pregnant women and their partners to communicate their sexual preferences to each other.

“Sex drive may wax and wane during pregnancy and couples need to communicate clearly about their desires,” Jamieson said.