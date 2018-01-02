The Food and Drug Administration plans to crack down on homeopathic treatments the agency says pose the greatest safety risk.

It plans to do so by cracking down on products with the greatest safety risk.

The new measures were unveiled last month in an announcement by the federal agency.

The market for homeopathic drugs has grown exponentially over the past decade into a $3 billion industry.

In the process, untested products and unsubstantiated health claims have proliferated, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“In recent years, we’ve seen a large uptick in products labeled as homeopathic that are being marketed for a wide array of diseases and conditions, from the common cold to cancer,” said FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb.

“In many cases, people may be placing their trust and money in therapies that may bring little to no benefit in combating serious ailments, or worse — that may cause significant and even irreparable harm because the products are poorly manufactured, or contain active ingredients that aren’t adequately tested or disclosed to patients,” Gottlieb said in the FDA announcement.

In the past decade, the FDA has warned against the use of several homeopathic products, including teething tablets and gels containing belladonna, a toxic plant derivative.