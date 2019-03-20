Share on Pinterest Experts say middle schools are a good place to do cardiovascular screenings. Getty Images

A study of Ohio children prompts researchers to encourage schools to screen students for cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

Heart disease and diabetes are often associated with adults. But kids can get these diseases, too.

In fact, more than one-third of middle school children screened for a new pilot study were found to have high cholesterol or abnormal blood sugar levels.

The researchers say that despite recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and other major medical organizations, most children aren’t routinely screened for abnormal cholesterol or blood sugar.

The study took place in Norwood, Ohio, where researchers mailed fliers to families of seventh- and eighth-grade students.

Of 290 eligible children, 45 consent forms were returned. Two families decided not to go through with the blood draw.

The children were 12 to 14 years old. Seventy percent were white, 16 percent were African-American, and 9 percent were Hispanic.

Forty percent had private health insurance, 24 percent were covered under Medicaid, and 16 percent were uninsured.

Forty-two percent were either overweight or obese. Fifteen percent had lipid screening or HbA1c outside the normal range.

Two students had cholesterol levels over 200 milligrams/deciliter (mg/dL), with LDL (bad) cholesterol greater than 140 mg/dL.

Two had blood sugar levels in the diabetes range. Neither child had symptoms. They were referred to a pediatric endocrinologist for evaluation.

“More research is needed to understand why or why not parents want their children screened and if they prefer it be done at a doctor’s office or at school,” Dr. Robert Siegel, lead study author and director of the Center for Better Health and Nutrition at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, said in a statement.

“With our study, we demonstrate that if the middle school setting is used for cardiovascular screening, if it’s feasible to do so, and the yield is high,” Dr. Siegel said.

The research was supported in part by a grant from Ethicon Corporation and published in the Journal of Pediatrics.