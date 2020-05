Medical professionals and pregnant women need to decide between pain management and the health of an unborn baby when it comes to opioid prescriptions.

Share on Pinterest Experts continue to research whether opioids present a health danger to unborn babies. Getty Images

For many expecting parents, the 9 months of pregnancy often revolves around one question.

Will the baby be OK?

For babies who have exposure to opioids in utero, the answer isn’t clear cut.

“Parents and clinicians are very concerned about what effect prenatal opioid exposure has on the development of the child,” Elisabeth Conradt, PhD, a University of Utah developmental psychologist, told Healthline.

Conradt recently conducted a review of more than 50 studies on prenatal opioid exposure to determine how much is known about whether opioids will affect an unborn baby’s health.

She said she discovered that the literature available doesn’t provide many answers.

“We found that we know very little because the existing research is small and there are some major methodological problems in the vast majority of studies reviewed. For example, sample sizes are small or studies failed to control for important confounds, such as exposure to poverty,” she said.

In the absence of definitive research, medical practitioners weigh the risks and benefits of prescribing opioids for pregnant women on an individual basis.

“The decision to prescribe opioids to a pregnant patient should be a highly individualized conversation between the physician and patient, weighing the risks of opioids against the necessary pain relief. In cases of severe and refractory pain that impairs a person’s ability to function in the ways they need to in the world, opioids might be prescribed,” Dr. Alicia Agnoli, an assistant professor in the department of family and community medicine at the University of California, Davis, told Healthline.

In some cases, pregnant women with opioid use disorder may also be prescribed opioids.

“Buprenorphine or methadone is prescribed as medication for opioid use disorder. In this case, the prescribed medication treats the addiction, suppressing cravings and reducing the risks of illicit opioid use to both mother and baby,” Agnoli said.