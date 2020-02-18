Share on Pinterest Doctors at the University of Texas are recommended daily doses of 81-milligram aspirin for all pregnant women, not just those at risk of preeclampsia. Getty Images Doctors at the University of Texas Health Science Center are now prescribing 81-milligram aspirin to pregnant women.

Low dose aspirin has been a standard treatment for pregnant women who are at risk of preeclampsia.

There’s debate in the medical field about whether aspirin should be prescribed to all pregnant women since there’s an increased risk of bleeding with daily doses. Along with a daily prenatal vitamin, should pregnant women also take a low dose aspirin? That’s what OB-GYNs are telling pregnant patients at the University of Texas (UT) Health Science Center in Houston. It’s part of their stepped-up program to prevent preeclampsia, the potentially life threatening pregnancy complication characterized by dangerously high blood pressure. The low 81-milligram dosage, commonly referred to as “baby aspirin,” is a recommended treatment to help prevent preeclampsia in women who are at risk. But last year, the UT doctors began prescribing it across the board, in part because they found some women slipped through the cracks during screening. “One of the major drivers for why we started doing universal administration of low dose aspirin was because we had patients who were candidates for it and weren’t receiving it,” said Dr. Nana Ama E. Bentum, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist with McGovern Medical School at UT Health. “In order to make sure we were not missing individuals, our department made a recommendation to give it to all our patients” she told Healthline. “The majority of the patients we are seeing are in a high risk category.”

Recommended standard of care The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG) says the rate of preeclampsia in the United States has increased 25 percent over the past two decades and is a leading cause of maternal and fetal illness and death. Both the ACOG and the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommend low dose aspirin therapy for pregnant women who have at least one high risk factor or more than one moderate risk factor. They define high risk as a previous history of preeclampsia, past multiple births, chronic hypertension, diabetes, kidney disease, or an autoimmune disease such as lupus. Moderate risk factors include: first time giving birth

obesity

a family history of preeclampsia

being of African descent

low socioeconomic status

age 35 years or older

having birthed a low-weight baby

a 10-year interval between pregnancies

a previous adverse pregnancy outcome The groups recommend pregnant women who are at risk be treated beginning at 12 weeks until delivery.