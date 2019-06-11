People taking blood-thinning medications have been told in the past to limit their vitamin K intake. Some researchers now say that may not be the best advice.

Share on Pinterest Some experts say people taking warfarin should be told to increase their intake of vitamin K, not decrease it. Getty Images

Patients taking blood-thinning drugs such as warfarin are told by doctors to reduce their intake of vitamin K because it’s believed too much of this vitamin can decrease the drug’s effectiveness.

This is due to the belief that the vitamin interacts with the body’s clotting process and can interfere with the drug’s blood-thinning properties.

But what if this advice is wrong?

According to a new clinical trial, people taking these drugs should actually be told to increase the amount of vitamin K they consume.

This clinical trial is the first randomized controlled trial testing how people taking warfarin responded to dietary changes aimed at increasing vitamin K intake.

The study included nearly 50 patients with a history of anticoagulation instability, which is an inability to maintain healthy levels of blood clotting.

Half of the participants were provided dietary counseling sessions and cooking lessons that offered general nutritional advice.

The rest attended counseling sessions and received cooking lessons that focused specifically on increasing consumption of vitamin K–rich vegetables, oils, and herbs.

“Green and leafy vegetables such as spinach, broccoli and lettuce are rich in vitamin K. Also, foods such as kiwi, asparagus and soybeans are good sources of vitamin K,” Dr. Brandie Williams, FACC, a cardiologist at Texas Health Stephenville, told Healthline.

Six months after the study began, 50 percent of the participants who were taught to increase their vitamin K intake were all able to maintain stable anticoagulation levels.

Only 20 percent of those receiving general nutritional counseling achieved a similar improvement.

Guylaine Ferland, lead study author and professor of nutrition at Université de Montréal and scientist at the Montreal Heart Institute Research Centre, said the findings suggest patients on warfarin would significantly benefit from consuming at least 90 micrograms of vitamin K per day for women and 120 micrograms per day for men.

Warfarin is used to prevent blood clots from forming and is often used for medical conditions such as an irregular heartbeat, clots in the veins of the body called deep-vein thrombosis or pulmonary embolism, and after a heart valve replacement.

Williams explained the reasoning behind the current recommendations.

“Vitamin K is part of the complex process needed for the body to make clots, and warfarin blocks this process,” she said. “So eating too many foods rich in vitamin K is believed to cause warfarin to become less effective and cause more clotting in the body.”