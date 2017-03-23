New study reaffirms cardiac risks of ibuprofen and other nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. Should over-the-counter sales of these medications be restricted? Share on Pinterest After a new study in Denmark linked ibuprofen and another common pain medication to an increased risk of cardiac arrest, one of the study authors called for restrictions on over-the-counter sales of these drugs. Concerns about nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are not new. Previous studies have linked NSAIDs to increased risk of heart failure , heart attack or stroke , and irregular heart rhythm . Dr. Mary Norine Walsh, medical director of heart failure and cardiac transplantation at St. Vincent Heart Center in Indianapolis, and president of the American College of Cardiology, said the new study expands on past research. “It elucidates that sudden cardiac arrest is the mechanism of death, at least in [Denmark],” Walsh told Healthline. “And it adds to the data that we already have showing that this class of drug is bad with regard to mortality.” Walsh was not involved in the new study, which was published Mar. 15 in the European Heart Journal – Cardiovascular Pharmacotherapy. Read more: Guide to over-the-counter anti-inflammatories »

Cardiac risks In the study, researchers reviewed the medical records of 28,947 people who had a cardiac arrest outside of the hospital in Denmark between 2001 and 2010. They also collected data on all prescriptions for NSAIDs filled in the country during that time. More than 3,000 people who had cardiac arrest — sudden loss of heart function — had taken an NSAID within 30 days before the event. Use of any NSAID raised the risk of cardiac arrest by 31 percent, compared to a previous 30-day period without heart problems. Diclofenac — which is available in the United States only as a prescription — was linked to a 50 percent increased risk of cardiac risk and prescription-strength ibuprofen with a 31 percent greater risk. Naproxen, rofecoxib, and celecoxib were not associated with cardiac arrest. The researchers say that this could be because these drugs are seldom prescribed in Denmark and were not represented equally in the study. The results serve as a reminder that NSAIDs are not harmless, even though some are available over-the-counter without a prescription. “NSAIDs should be used with caution and for a valid indication. They should probably be avoided in patients with cardiovascular disease or many cardiovascular risk factors,” study author Gunnar H. Gislason, professor of cardiology at Copenhagen University Hospital Gentofte in Denmark, said in a press release. Read more: Ibuprofen vs. naproxen »