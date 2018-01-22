A hospital in the United Kingdom has taken sugar off the menu for patients and employees. The Cleveland Clinic has had a ban in place for several years.

Most hospitals have strict hours for visitors. Should they have the same limitations on sugar?

A hospital in the United Kingdom thinks so, and has banned the sale of sugary drinks and food.

The ban affects both patients and employees. It comes after a kingdom-wide ban on sugary drinks in all National Health Service (NHS) hospitals.

The ban takes effect on July 1. It includes vending machine products as well as foods and drinks in the hospital cafeteria and from hospital catering services.

Tameside Hospital had already initiated a weight loss scheme for its employees. About 100 staff members took part in the 12-week slimming program.

After sugary snacks and drinks were removed from the menu and vending machines, one nurse lost 28 pounds. Others lost as much as 20 pounds. One employee living with diabetes was able to come off medication for their condition.

“Long hours and shift patterns often make it very difficult for people to make healthy choices, so they opt for the instant sweet fixes, which until now have been readily available,” Karen James, the hospital’s chief executive, told The Telegraph.

It’s estimated that 700,000 of the NHS’ employees are overweight or obese. Around 1.3 million people work for the service. The United Kingdom is the country with the highest obesity rates in Europe. An estimated 1 in 4 adults is obese.

Retailers that supplied hospitals in the United Kingdom had previously been limited to 10 percent or less of profits from sugary beverages. Those rules also prohibited prepackaged meals from containing more than 400 calories. In addition, candy and chocolate packages can only contain 250 calories or less.

The news has been greeted with mixed response.

Some took to social media, proclaiming that the hospital had taken away “their freedom of choice.”

In response, hospital representatives said that employees were free to bring in their own sugary snacks and beverages.

Others praised the hospital for its “forward thinking.”