A Minnesota healthcare firm dismissed 50 employees for refusing to get flu vaccinations. Experts say this is a safety issue and should be required in other professions.

Would you be willing to risk your job by refusing to get the flu shot?

About 50 workers from Essentia Health in Minnesota were.

And they have been fired.

The workers reportedly refused to get flu vaccinations under a new policy for the health system that covers 15 hospitals and 75 clinics.

Essentia Health says most workers complied with the request for mandatory flu shots, but a small fraction still refused and failed to meet Essentia’s medical or religious criteria for exemptions.

Some unions have objected to the policy and the firing of the workers, but Essentia executives argue it is in the interest of patient safety.

They’re not alone.

Dr. Timothy Williamson, vice president of quality and safety at the University of Kansas Health Systems, says Essentia’s move is reasonable.

“Health systems implement mandatory vaccination policies to help keep patients safe. If there is a mandatory process in place to keep patients safe that employees refuse to follow, thereby placing patients at risk, then it seems within the right of the health system to not have those employees work there any longer,” Williamson told Healthline.

“To draw a parallel example; if a surgeon refused to wash his or her hands before surgery, they would similarly be fired for placing patients at risk by failure to comply with important infection prevention procedures,” he added.

The terminations occurred as the United States is bracing for what experts say could be a devastating flu season.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have announced that more than 7,000 cases of influenza have been reported so far this flu season.

That’s double the number during the same period last year.