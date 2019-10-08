Share on Pinterest Researchers in a new study suggest a “personalized medicine” approach be used to determine if people over age 50 need colorectal cancer screenings. Getty Images New research suggests that for people deemed low risk, the benefits of getting screened for colorectal cancer after age 50 don’t outweigh the risks.

However, some experts say screening is effective and they don’t think the research will change any guidelines.

It’s still recommended that people talk to their doctors about getting screened at this age, and possibly earlier if there’s a family history of colorectal cancer. If you’re 45 or older, the American Cancer Society recommends that you get screened for colorectal cancer. But new research suggests that, for most people, such screening isn’t necessary. A panel of international experts published their findings in The BMJ, a medical journal. Lise Mørkved Helsingen, a study co-author and a medical student at the Clinical Effectiveness Research Group at Oslo University Hospital in Norway, told Healthline that given the new findings, it’s somewhat surprising that so many current guidelines strongly recommend screening. “Physicians and health authorities should acknowledge that routine bowel screening for everyone aged 50 to 79 is not necessarily the optimal choice for everyone,” she said. “The panel emphasizes shared decision-making based on balanced information of absolute benefits and harms, and suggests the use of a calculator to get an estimate of the risk of developing colorectal cancer in the next 15 years.” While the research represents an intriguing glimpse at how personalized medicine could change screening procedures, a pair of doctors interviewed by Healthline said that the current screening procedures should still be followed. “I was very surprised to read this research,” Dr. Peter Stanich, a physician at The Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center who specializes in colon cancer prevention, told Healthline. “Colon cancer screening has been very effective and colon cancer incidence has been coming down since we started screening, so I was very concerned to be seeing this. I’m hoping we don’t take a step backward,” he said.

To screen or not to screen? Regular screening for colon cancer can provide early warning signs of trouble — no small thing when about 1 in 23 people develop colon cancer during their lifetime. The screening process can include testing fecal samples, along with visual inspections and colonoscopies. While the process is generally safe, it can be invasive — and in rare cases, bleeding or a tear in the bowel can occur. With this in mind, the international research group set out to determine if the benefits of screening outweighed the risks. They determined that, for people deemed low risk, it just wasn’t worth it to get screened. The researchers noted that the vast majority of people aged 50 would be at a low risk of developing bowel cancer within the next 15 years, so they determined that screening at this age doesn’t justify the risk. They did recommend screening for people with a 15-year bowel cancer risk above 3 percent, acknowledging that future research will yield more results. “The panel emphasizes that the evidence for benefits and harms from modeling is a useful indicator, but there is a high chance that new evidence will show a smaller or larger benefit, which in turn may alter the recommendations,” Helsingen said. “What is the most effective screening test or combination of tests, and at what age and interval they should be used, is still uncertain.”