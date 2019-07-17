Surgeons say the eligibility threshold should be lowered, but others worry the bypass operation could be used as a crutch.

Experts say lifestyle changes are still important after people have bariatric surgery. Getty Images

Imagine how frustrating it would be if you had a life-altering tool in your surgical toolbox that you know could change the progress of someone’s disease and yet you don’t get to use it very often.

That’s the position bariatric surgeons find themselves in when it comes to using weight loss surgery to treat people with diabetes.

The current three-decade-old criteria for the surgery is that a person have a body mass index (BMI) of 40 or more.

Or, the person can have a BMI of 35 and higher if they also have another life-threatening condition such as diabetes, high blood pressure, or heart disease.

But bariatric surgeons say there is growing evidence that lowering that threshold to 30, which is considered in the mild obesity range, could be life-altering for people with diabetes.

“The surgery really changes their trajectory. It puts the majority of those patients into [diabetes] remission, meaning they’re off all their medication and they have a normal glucose level. Even if they don’t achieve remission, they’ll see improvement. They may be able to get off insulin, and just take a pill, or they have fewer medications to take. Most importantly, their day-to-day glucose will be under control,” said Dr. Stacy Brethauer, a professor of surgery at The Ohio State University College of Medicine and a senior past president of the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery.

Brethauer helped draft a new set of ASMBS guidelines that pushes for the lower threshold BMI criteria as an early intervention for diabetes.

In 2016, the 2nd Diabetes Surgery Summit published its own guidelines that suggested metabolic surgery be considered for people with diabetes who fall into the lower BMI threshold, if their blood sugars are uncontrolled by medications.

The policy was formally endorsed by 45 worldwide medical and scientific societies, including the American Diabetes Association.

In a study published in April, Danish researchers reported that 74 percent of people with diabetes who had gastric bypass were in remission at the one-year mark.

They also had a reduced risk of developing vascular complications.

However, by the five-year mark, 27 percent had relapsed.