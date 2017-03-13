A pediatricians group releases new guidelines for doctors on such discussions, but not everyone agrees this is the right approach.

Sarah Patterson was sexually assaulted as a sophomore in high school.

But she never really received the treatment she needed.

“My doctor didn’t know how to talk to a scared teen,” she explained.

Patterson isn’t the only young girl to have faced a similar experience.

Teens and young adults over the age of 12 experience the highest rate of sexual assault, according to a report published in the March 2017 issue of Pediatrics.

Up to now, teen girls and women haven’t always received the care they’ve needed, or even been properly identified as victims of assault.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) wants to change that.

New guidelines recently released by the AAP reflect a growing effort to identify and help teens like Patterson as early as possible. Those guidelines include encouraging physicians to:

Routinely ask adolescents about any history of sexual violence, dating violence, and sexual assaults.

Screen for sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

Offer emergency contraception to female adolescents who disclose sexual assault if reported within 120 hours of the assault.

Be prepared to offer emotional support and referrals for additional counseling.

The goal is to help teens open up to their physicians and to ensure they get the support they need if an assault has taken place.

