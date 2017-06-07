As more older physicians postpone retirement, some people are calling for mandatory screening to make sure doctors are mentally and physically fit to practice.

Older doctors bring years of clinical experience to the job. But there are also downsides to aging, even for physicians.

One of these is highlighted by a new study, which found that Medicare hospital patients had a higher risk of dying when older physicians oversaw their care.

In the study, researchers analyzed data from over 736,000 Medicare patients aged 65 and over who had been admitted to the hospital between 2011 and 2014.

Their care was managed by 18,854 hospital physicians, with an average age of 41 years.

The mortality rate was higher for patients whose care was overseen by older physicians — increasing from 10.8 percent for doctors under 40 years of age to 12.1 percent for doctors aged 60 or over.

However, when they looked at only doctors with a high volume of patients, there was no increase in mortality for patients treated by older doctors.

In an interview with CBS News, study author Dr. Yusuke Tsugawa suggested that age may not be the main reason for the overall higher mortality rates among older doctors’ patients.

“It is more likely that what we are observing is the differences in training they have received,” he said.

Newer doctors are trained on the latest clinical evidence, skills, and technologies, so they may be more up-to-date.

Dr. William Norcross, director of the UC San Diego Physician Assessment and Clinical Education (PACE) Program, told Healthline that he sees physicians coming to his program who are “woefully out of date and have not kept up with the literature or the latest procedures.”

But these doctors are not always older.

“This may have nothing to do with aging. We see that sometimes in much younger doctors,” said Norcross. “It can just be a lack of professional drive to keep up with advancing knowledge.”

The study by Tsugawa and colleagues was published May 16 in The BMJ .

Researchers took into account patient, physician, and hospital characteristics that could have affected the results.

They also looked at only Medicare hospital patients, so these “observational” results may not apply to other types of patients, or to those cared for by other types of physicians.

