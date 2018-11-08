Exposing Cesarean babies to beneficial bacteria from their mother’s birthing canal may improve their microbiome and future health. Share on Pinterest Babies born via C-section aren’t exposed to the same bacteria that vaginally delivered babies receive while passing through the birth canal. Getty Images. Scientists are just beginning to understand how your microbiome develops and what that means for your long-term health. Numerous studies have suggested that an unhealthy gut is tied to the rise in autoimmune diseases such as diabetes, asthma, or obesity. Researchers now are starting to look at the way people are born, and how that experience may play in the development of their microbiome. For a baby born vaginally, the exposure to beneficial bacteria is from the get-go. This happens when they pass through the birth canal and pick up flora from their mother. But, babies born via cesarean section (C-section) don’t have that same advantage. Now, a new procedure that may level the playing field is starting to get some attention in the medical profession. It’s called vaginal seeding. The process involves wiping down a baby — who is born via C-section — with gauze that has bacteria from the mother’s birthing canal. The hope is that it will expose the baby to the same bacteria as if they were born vaginally, according to Mary Lou Kopas, chief of midwifery at University of Washington’s Medicine Northwest Hospital Midwives Clinic. “The point of vaginal seeding is to give the benefits of normal bacteria and flora,” she told Healthline.

How can this help? The interest in vaginal seeding comes at a time when rates of adolescent asthma and obesity continue to increase in the United States. Studies have shown that babies born via C-section have higher rates of asthma and obesity. But according to Dr. Matthew Hoffman of the Christiana Care Health System in Delaware, there isn’t research that directly links those increased rates to the microbiome of people born via C-section. Right now, that link is only hypothesis. “People have speculated that it’s related to the microbiome,” he said. In order for the medical profession to make that connection, Hoffman, and the other experts Healthline spoke to, say large, long-term studies that show meaningful outcomes would need to be conducted. A few small studies are starting to lay the groundwork. A 2016 pilot study published in the journal Nature Medicine did show that the microbiome of C-section babies could be partially restored via vaginal seeding. The study involved 18 babies and their mothers. Within the first two months of birth, researchers swabbed the mouth, face, and body of the infants with gauze that was exposed to the vaginal secretions of the mother. Researchers then went back and took samples and concluded that the exposure partially restored the “bacterial communities of newborns delivered by C-section… to resemble that of vaginally delivered babies.” Two other studies on vaginal seeding are also underway. One study out of Inova Fairfax Hospital involves 50 women and will expand to some 800 women if all goes well. Another, out of Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, is smaller with just 120 women. The studies are expected to be complete by 2023 and 2020, respectfully. Last year the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists issued a statement that it “does not recommend or encourage vaginal seeding outside of the context of an institutional review board-approved research protocol.” The organization also “recommends that the practice not be performed until adequate data regarding the safety and benefit of the process become available.”