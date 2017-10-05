World leaders call for the development of new antibiotics, but it’s a time-consuming, costly process that has to balance antimicrobial resistance. Share on Pinterest There just aren’t enough new antibiotics currently under development to fight the threat of antimicrobial resistance. That’s the warning being issued by world leaders. In a news release last month, officials at the United Nations (UN) and World Health Organization (WHO) said that most of the drugs currently under development are just modifications of existing drugs and won’t work on a long-term basis. “Antimicrobial resistance is a global health emergency that will seriously jeopardize progress in modern medicine,” said WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in the release. An expert interviewed by Healthline explained some of the difficulties in developing new classes of antibiotics while expressing optimism for the future of drug development.

Antimicrobial resistance 101 Over time, microorganisms in the human body gradually evolve to become resistant to the drugs that are used against them. When a microorganism becomes resistant to a drug, that trait tends to spread across other similar microorganisms. That’s when resistance can really get out of hand. How bad could the problem get? “Well, it’s a serious problem,” Dr. Kou-San Ju, assistant professor with a joint appointment in the Department of Microbiology and the Division of Medicinal Chemistry and Pharmacognosy at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, told Healthline. “It’s been estimated that if this trend continues, it’s possible that we could go back to an era where simple medical procedures can cause life-threatening infections,” he added. “So the threat is there, but it’s a complicated situation of not only how we use the medicines themselves, but also our ability to find new ones and replenish our medicine cabinet.”

Like a needle in a haystack To discover new drugs, scientists traditionally cultivate microorganisms from soil or water because they are isolated from common places. These lab-grown microbes are studied to find which ones can produce a substance that inhibits an undesired pathogen. After purifying that substance, the scientists are left with an antibiotic molecule that can eventually be developed into a consumer-friendly drug. “The challenge with this discovery process is that it’s been played over so many times that we tend to find the same molecules over and over again,” said Ju. “In the industry, research is done with strains on the order of millions at a time. So the number of strains that you have to screen to find a truly novel molecule that hasn’t been found before, using this method, is pretty mind-boggling.” While this process can be time-consuming and yields diminishing returns, scientists are now using alternative research methods, such as genomics. Because every organism has a virtual genomic blueprint of its pathways, researchers are finding ways to sift through a microorganism’s properties by studying its various characteristics. Scientists are also finding new ways to grow naturally occurring genomes in a laboratory setting. “A challenge of microbiology is that about 98 or 99 percent of all microbes are, quote-unquote, ‘uncultivatable.’” said Ju. “It’s not that we can’t grow them. It’s that we haven’t figured out the conditions in which they can be propagated in a laboratory setting. So there’s an effort to figure out how these environmental microbes can be coaxed into the laboratory — and there’s been some success in this area.” “We’ve been able to find that a lot of these strains that we’re able to bring or domesticate into the lab are wildly different than anything we’ve studied before, and by that nature they have quite a variety of new and unexplored genes and pathways, so that’s been another successful source of new molecules,” he added. “Thinking about antibiotic discovery, natural products are a new source of next-generation pharmaceuticals.”