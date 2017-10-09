New figures show continued increases for gonorrhea, syphilis, and chlamydia. Experts say there are a number of reasons for the rise in these STDs.

After winning the battle for years, the United States is starting to lose the war against sexually transmitted diseases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , 1.6 million cases of chlamydia, 470,000 cases of gonorrhea, and 28,000 cases of syphilis were reported last year.

Individuals aged 15 to 24 are the most affected age group.

All three of these sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) have been increasing in frequency since 2014.

That was after a downward trend between 2006 and 2013.

“Increases in STDs are a clear warning of a growing threat,” said Dr. Jonathan Mermin, director of the CDC’s National Center for HIV/AIDS, Viral Hepatitis, STD, and TB Prevention.

“STDs are a persistent enemy, growing in number, and outpacing our ability to respond,” he said in a press release .

Chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis can typically be cured with antibiotics.

However, if they’re left untreated they can lead to serious health problems, including infertility and stillbirth.

These diseases can also go unnoticed because they don’t have symptoms or the symptoms can be ignored.

The CDC also stressed that growing STD rates have a far greater impact on certain parts of the population.

Women, babies, and gay and bisexual men are the most affected of these groups.