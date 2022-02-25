Share on Pinterest Women who’ve experienced sexual-related trauma are encouraged to get regular blood pressure readings. Maskot/Getty Images

Researchers say women who’ve experienced sexual assault or sexual harassment have a higher risk for high blood pressure.

Experts say this type of trauma can increase stress within the body, resulting in a rise in blood pressure.

They say that the increased stress can also be heightened if a woman’s charges of sexual misconduct are not believed.

Women who experience sexual violence or workplace sexual harassment are at a higher risk of developing high blood pressure than women with no such trauma.

That’s according to research funded by the National Institutes of Health and published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

Researchers used the Nurse’s Health Study II to look for a connection between sexual violence or sexual harassment in the workplace and high blood pressure, also known as hypertension.

The scientists had data from 33,127 women after excluding those previously diagnosed with hypertension or cardiovascular disease. Those answering the health study were women between ages 24 and 42 years old living in the United States.

Participants answered questions about possible sexual harassment at work, physical or verbal, as well as whether they were ever pressured or made to have some unwanted sexual contact.

The researchers defined sexual contact as contact between someone else and your private parts or between you and someone else’s private parts.

Of the participants, 23 percent had experienced sexual assault, 12 percent had experienced workplace sexual harassment, and 6 percent had experienced both.

They also answered questions about high blood pressure and whether they took antihypertensive medication twice a year for 7 years.