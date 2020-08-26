Share on Pinterest After years of battling severe bladder cancer, Bill Thompson (pictured above) is sharing his story to raise awareness of the condition. Image via Bill Thompson The American Cancer Society reports there are 81,400 new cases of bladder cancer each year.

About 62,100 cases are diagnosed in men and 19,300 in women.

Bladder cancer tends to be diagnosed at later stages in women and Black Americans.

Experts say misdiagnoses in early stages and lack of access to healthcare are some of the factors contributing to this. Bill Thompson, 49, of Dallas, Texas, always considered himself a healthy person. He was fit and worked out regularly, ate well, and never had brushes with serious health problems in his youth. When he thinks back on it all now, he says he realizes there were signs he had a serious health problem for the past 15 years. He just didn’t recognize them at the time. Then, he was dealing with gout, a buildup of uric acid in the blood stream that can lead to swelling and pain in the joints and feet. The condition can also lead to arthritis. Thompson told Healthline that he received treatment, going on steroids and pain medications, increasing his water intake — basically, he “didn’t pay a whole lot of attention to it,” trusting that the treatment he was receiving would clear away his health problems. That didn’t happen. A mass in his bladder detected by his urologist that was originally thought to be benign was found to be a malignant tumor. He started urinating blood and experiencing back pain. Eventually, another tumor was found wrapped around his spine and another in his liver. At age 45, Thompson was happily raising his two boys Jaxson and Jayson together with his wife, Uti. He was a nutritionist and fitness instructor with a successful career as a commercial lender. He felt as if he was on top of the world. Then he was diagnosed with stage 4 bladder cancer. Within half a year, he dropped from 185 to 140 pounds. He said he went from trying to put his health concerns out of his direct field of vision to having difficult conversations with his wife about a potential future for his sons without him being there. Thompson said the idea of not being alive to see his sons grow and to be near his family and loved ones “petrified” him. Share on Pinterest Bill Thompson (center right) credits the support of his wife, Uti (center left), and their sons Jaxson (left) and Jayson (right) with helping him through his long journey battling bladder cancer. Image via Bill Thompson

Bladder cancer is the 6th most common cancer in the U.S. Thompson’s experience is more common than many people realize. The American Cancer Society reports there are 81,400 new cases of bladder cancer each year — about 62,100 in men and 19,300 in women. Beyond this, 17,980 people die from bladder cancer each year nationwide. More common in men than women, it also occurs more commonly in older adults, with the average age of diagnosis being 73. While the typical cases are found in older white men, Thompson, a young Black man, falls in another statistical category. The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) reports that bladder cancer, the sixth most common in the United States, tends to be diagnosed at later stages in women and Black Americans. A paper in the journal Cancer backs this up, stating that, while less common, women and Black people who are diagnosed “present with more advanced bladder cancer and have worse cancer-specific survival than other patient populations.” Dr. Shilpa Gupta, an oncologist at Cleveland Clinic, said that Black people, specifically Black men, tend to have worse outcomes due to some of the same overarching healthcare inequities that plague our society at large. Black Americans tend to have less access to healthcare resources and the financial stability to access healthcare that could help them seek out needed cancer treatment, she said. In general, smoking is a major risk factor and she said men who are heavy smokers tend to be the most common people who receive diagnoses. Thompson said he wants people to know that this is in many ways a “silent killer.” Oftentimes, common symptoms can go undetected or passed off as the result of a far less serious disease. Gupta added that many times early signs of bladder cancer — like blood in the urine — are deemed and treated as urinary tract infections at first, leading eventual diagnosis to come at more severe stages.