Two studies conclude more people than in the past have multiple mental disorders, and there aren’t enough services to help those with mental health problems.

When it comes to mental illness in the United States, the healthcare system may come up short for those who need it most.

A new study published today from the New York University School of Medicine concludes that many people with mental health issues encounter significant barriers to proper medical treatments.

That’s despite new legislation, in particular the Affordable Care Act (ACA), approved in 2010.

Researchers examined serious psychological distress (SPD) in adults between 2006 and 2014.

They wrote that they discovered that “compared with adults without SPD, adults with SPD had an increased risk of forgoing healthcare and prescription medications because of cost and were more likely to be uninsured.”

SPD is not a diagnosis for mental illness but rather a scale used to measure the mental health of a given community by gauging negative emotions such as sadness, hopelessness, and nervousness, Judith Weissman, PhD, JD, research manager at New York University, and lead author of the study, told Healthline.

“SPD strongly covaries with serious mental illness,” she said. “It is associated with reduced functioning, and an inability to work or attend school, and causes impairment with daily living based on the negative emotional states.”

