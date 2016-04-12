No one knows for sure what causes RA, but new research concludes that a deficiency in serotonin may contribute to symptoms. Share on Pinterest The term serotonin is often recognized when it’s used to discuss depression and mood disorders. Serotonin helps regulate mood and many antidepressant and antianxiety drugs act in concert with this important neurotransmitter. Read More: How Green Tea May Help Ease Rheumatoid Arthritis Symptoms »

The Link With Rheumatoid Arthritis Recent studies have shown a link between rheumatoid arthritis (RA) — an autoimmune disease with physical symptoms — and emotional or mood disorders as well as a link between RA and cognitive impairment. Likewise, conditions such as depression and anxiety also have physical symptoms that include pain or discomfort. Much like emotional disorders, autoimmune diseases are complex. These multifaceted illnesses do not fit neatly into one box. The treatments also vary. They may include chemotherapy, acupuncture, immunotherapy, steroids, marijuana, bee venom, or antimalarial drugs. Some rheumatologists also prescribe drugs such as Cymbalta or Lyrica — traditionally used to treat depression and anxiety — to manage pain in patients with rheumatic or chronic pain disorders such as RA, lupus, and fibromyalgia. That's where the potential link emerges between serotonin deficiency and RA.