Researchers say there could be a link between a person with MS losing their sense of smell and disease progression. A new study found that a person's inability to smell could be a sign that their multiple sclerosis (MS) is progressing. For people with progressive MS, the rate of progression is unknown, a fact that frustrates both medical experts and people with the disease. Changes in the sense of smell could be related to other illness or issues, or could be age-related . But for a person with MS it may mean that a relapse is coming. So, finding tools to help doctors track progression is important for both disease management and quality of life.

Linking MS and sense of smell The results of the study suggest that olfactory dysfunction could be due to central nervous system damage caused by demyelination. That means the sense of smell might be a marker for disease progression in MS patients. It is known that olfactory issues can come on strong in early MS or can flare up during relapses. One patient in the study showed significant dysfunction during an acute relapse and then a significant improvement in a follow-up test one year later. The sense of smell has also long been used in sensory evoked potential testing to monitor the progression of MS, even though some doctors feel this option is not as reliable as visual evoked potential testing.

Why the study is important The three-year study involved 20 people with MS. It's important, according to Dr. Jaime Imitola, director of the Progressive MS clinic at The Ohio State University, because researchers looked at some specific information that could help further research and the application of using smell to help understand disease progression. Imitola added that the discovery of better biomarkers would allow patients and medical professionals to better anticipate disease progression and be proactive in treatment. And that a tool like this could be used clinically to help people with MS better manage their disease. Another study found that odor identification could be a good discrimination between secondary progressive MS and relapsing MS. This assessment of olfactory functions could also contribute to the development of clinical markers in secondary progressive MS.