Sticking to health goals is more successful with affirmation.

Looking for a little help achieving your health goals? The key to success may be all in your mind.

A new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences indicates that self-affirmation can help reinforce healthy practices.

Emily Falk, lead author of the study and director of the Communication Neuroscience Lab at the University of Pennsylvania’s Annenberg School for Communication, said when people reflect on their values, it can help them view otherwise threatening messages as valuable and self-relevant.

“Our work shows that when people are affirmed, their brains process subsequent messages differently,” said Falk in a statement.

Falk said many people are told to adopt healthy practices, but they sometimes perceive those messages as threatening.

For example, when a doctor tells a patient to lose weight to improve their health, the patient may be offended. When the patient reflects on their core values first, and are therefore “affirmed,” it can help them embrace the health message and create positive change.

If that patient considers losing weight can extend their life so they have more time with loved ones, that affirmation may be just the thing that helps them stick to a weight loss program.