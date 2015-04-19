Smoke from cigarettes is now listed along with neurotoxins such as pesticides as contributing factors to attention deficit hyperactivity disorder symptoms. You can now place cigarettes alongside pesticides when it comes to attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). A new study shows that exposure to secondhand smoke of as little as one hour a day increases a child’s risk of ADHD dramatically — up to triple the risk compared to children who are not exposed. Neurotoxins — like lead, mercury, and organophosphate pesticides (the most common in the United States) — have been linked to lower IQ, autism spectrum disorders, and ADHD. Pesticides and other common household chemicals, even something as seemingly benign as fluoride in toothpaste, are identified as neurotoxins at certain levels of exposure. They too have a proven link to ADHD. In fact, scientists say exposure to harmful chemicals could explain, at least in part, the increase in both ADHD and autism diagnoses, especially considering children are more susceptible to greater negative neurological effects than adults. Now secondhand cigarette smoke, which contains more than 70,000 chemicals according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), can be added to that growing list of environmental factors that can potentially increase children’s risk of ADHD. Learn More: What Factors Contribute to ADHD? »

Protect Your Children from Developing ADHD Any neurotoxins ingested by an expectant mother have the potential to damage the developing nervous system of the baby she’s carrying. Pregnant women, in fact, are urged to avoid all secondhand smoke, a task the CDC says is easier than ever before. The exposure of nonsmokers to secondhand smoke has dropped from 89 percent two decades ago to slightly more than 25 percent today. Adults can avoid additional neurotoxins by eating strictly organic foods and dodging as many other toxins as possible, such as the chemical transfer to food cooked in nonstick pans and the potential for high levels of mercury in fish. Children’s nervous systems are still developing rapidly up to age 2, so even low exposure to neurotoxins can cause lasting, significant brain damage. Approximately 40 percent of children ages 3 to 11 are exposed to secondhand smoke. It’s recommended that kids not be exposed to any secondhand smoke while their nervous systems are developing. In addition, officials recommend parents monitor additional fluoride (recommended use of toothpaste with fluoride is considered safe), avoid beverages from plastic containers and metal cans, and cook family meals on pans without nonstick coatings to limit dangerous exposures. Get the Facts: What Is the ADHD Rating Scale? »