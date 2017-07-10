Experts say more drugs are being used to treat opioid addiction and the side effects of those anti-addiction medications in what’s known as a “drug cascade.” Share on Pinterest In 2014, more than 240 million prescriptions were written for opioids. That is more than enough to “give every American adult their own bottle of pills,” the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services noted. That same year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that 2 million people were abusing, or were dependent on, prescription opioids. And as dependence on the highly addictive pills booms, so does the secondary industry of medications that treat the symptoms of addiction. Other medications reverse overdoses. Still other meds have been created to treat common side effects of opioid addiction treatment, including constipation. This has created a booming secondary industry of drugs related to the opioid epidemic. Learn more: Government officials taking action on US opioid epidemic »

Opioids in America Opioids include both illegal and legal substances. Illegal opioids include heroin and opium, while the legal ones (also known as pharmaceutical opioids) include methadone and morphine, along with oxycodone and hydrocodone, which appear in brand name prescription painkillers like Vicodin and OxyContin. The latter are commonly prescribed for severe pain, chronic pain, or end-of-life care. According to The Washington Post, it’s estimated that opioids are a $13 billion dollar a year industry. Legal opioids, like oxycodone, and illegal opioids, like heroin, are “very closely related, and the effects they produce are indistinguishable,” explained Dr. Andrew Kolodny, a senior scientist at Brandeis University, and executive director of Physicians for Responsible Opioid Prescribing. “An experienced heroin user can’t tell one from the other,” he told Healthline. “When we talk about opioid pain medication, we’re essentially talking about heroin pills.” According to the most recent data analyzed by The New York Times, anestimated 65,000 people died of drug overdoses in the United States in 2016, the majority of them from opioid overdose. That’s an increase of nearly 20 percent compared with the number of drug overdose deaths in 2015. It exceeds the number of gun deaths, car crash deaths, and deaths from HIV. Read more: Treating pain inside the opioid epidemic »

Treating the side effects Other drugs have been created to treat the side effects of opioids and used to help people during withdrawal. During the 2016 Super Bowl, viewers watched a commercial for a product called Movantik, also known as naloxegol, which eases constipation in adults who use opioids. Critics accused AstraZeneca, the makers of Movantik, of exploiting the opioid public health crisis by showing their ad during one of the most-watched television events of the year. At the time, then-White House Chief of Staff, Denis McDonough tweeted, “Next year, how about fewer ads that fuel opioid addiction and more on access to treatment. #SB50” In a statement, AstraZeneca told CNN it was simply trying to reach people who may be suffering. However, Kolodny is wary about treating drugs with more drugs — not because it’s a bad thing to use medication to treat opioid addiction, but because the number of prescriptions can get out of hand. There is even a name for this phenomenon. It’s called a “drug cascade.” Read more: Doctors checking patient prescription history could help ease opioid epidemic »