Researchers focus on the immune system as they try to unravel the mystery of preeclampsia, also known as toxemia and pregnancy-induced hypertension.

Preeclampsia is a relatively common condition that occurs during pregnancy and it holds significant risks for both mother and child.

Although poorly understood, a study published today finds clues in the immune system that may help to design effective treatments.

Preeclampsia is also referred to as toxemia and pregnancy-induced hypertension.

It occurs in an estimated 5 to 8 percent of pregnancies and is characterized by high blood pressure, swelling in the hands and feet, and high protein levels in the urine.

Certain women are known to be more at risk, including women who have had preeclampsia previously, mothers of multiple babies, and women who are obese.

However, despite being recognized more than 2,000 years ago, the exact causes of preeclampsia are yet to be uncovered.

If not found soon enough, preeclampsia can lead to eclampsia, “one of the top five causes of infant and maternal illness and death.”

Complications include bleeding, blood clots, seizures, and organ failure. The impact to the fetus includes growth restriction and potential hypoxia.

Eclampsia causes 18 percent of maternal deaths in the United States and is the number one cause of premature births.

There are no effective treatments for preeclampsia and the only way to relieve the condition is for the mother to give birth.

This is not always the safest option, as Denise Cornelius, first author of the current study, explains:

“Currently, the only ‘cure’ for preeclampsia is delivery of the fetus and the placenta, at which time, the hypertension [high blood pressure] and other symptoms of preeclampsia remit. However, early delivery of the fetus results in greater morbidity for the child in the long-term.”

