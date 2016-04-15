The Elizabethkingia anophelis bacteria was first identified in 1959, but health officials still know little about it.

Twenty people in the Midwest have died after becoming infected with the Elizabethkingia anophelis bacteria in an outbreak that has stumped public health officials since November.

Officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed that 61 individuals have tested positive for the bacteria as of April 13.

Fifty-nine of those infected are from 12 neighboring counties in southeastern Wisconsin, with one case in Lake Villa, Illinois, and another in western Michigan.

The majority of those infected is over age 65 and has at least one serious underlying health condition. In the 20 cases that resulted in death, health officials were unable to determine whether the cause was the bacterial infection, the underlying condition, or a combination of the two.

“Although Elizabethkingia is a common organism in the environment (water and soil), it rarely causes infections,” Dr. Christopher Braden, director of the Division of Foodborne, Waterborne, and Environmental Diseases in CDC’s National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases, told Healthline via email. “About 5 to 10 cases per state per year are reported in the United States.”

