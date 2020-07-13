Share on Pinterest Experts say parents can reduce the effects of screen time by choosing educational programs and watching with children whenever possible. Getty Images Experts say too much screen time can hamper a young child’s language development skills.

They note it has become more difficult for parents to monitor screen time due to the accessibility of electronic devices.

They add it might be particularly difficult during the COVID-19 pandemic, when families are spending a lot of time at home.

Experts say parents can help ease the problem by setting a good example themselves with screen time and watching programs with children whenever possible. In these times of COVID-19, parents may be struggling with the question of children and electronic screen time. How much is too much? What, if anything, can be considered “good” screen time? A study published in JAMA Pediatrics that was completed before lockdown life began looked at dozens of studies on hundreds of children. The researchers concluded that overuse of media screens does hinder language development in children. But there are nuances. The researchers also concluded that screen time with parental interaction and careful consideration for educational value could help with child language development. The study falls in line with the American Academy of Pediatrics’ screen time guidelines, which call for no screen time for children 2 years and under, as well as limiting screen time for children from 2 to 5 years of age to 1 hour of educational programming a day. Sheri Madigan, PhD, clinical psychologist and an assistant professor at the University of Calgary in Canada, and a lead author of the study, told Healthline that the new research does find that co-watching and selective educational content “may offset the risk.” However, she notes the word “may” is key here. She points out that 95 percent of 3-year-olds exceed the suggested guidelines, so co-viewing with parents “needs to be on the incline, not the decline.” That’s because interaction and selective programing does increase the chances of language development. Done right, Madigan says, such viewing practices can even help. “In the age of COVID-19, it’s a big ask to ask parents to sit down and watch a show with a child,” she said. “What if you have to make dinner? But you can turn on the TV right by you and say to your child things like, ‘That’s Elmo. What color is he? Red!’ It’s interaction. It’s a help.”

Children and screens Screens are moving out of the family room and into hands of children. According to Common Sense Media, 42 percent of children under 8 own their own smartphone. That’s up from 7 percent just 4 years ago. That makes it even more of a challenge for parents to keep tabs on time and be sure interaction is a part of viewing. “There is one piece of science that is the biggest predictor for success in language, and that’s talking to your children,” said Craig Selinger, MS, CCC-SLP, a speech language therapist and learning specialist in Brooklyn, New York. “So to improve an IQ in a child 0 to 36 months old, turn off all the technology,” he told Healthline. Selinger sees even more risk than slower language development in kids who are exposed to lots of screen time. “It’s a drug,” he said, “and you’re starting that drug addiction early.” What’s a busy parent to do, particularly with so many working from home and without child care? Rather than go for easier, experts say, reach for better. “Even though we’ve radically restructured the family life for the time being, that does not mean the process of brain development has changed at all,” said Gloria DeGaetano, founder and CEO of the Parent Coaching Institute in Washington. Children left to watch a screen, she says, don’t build autonomy or imagination around language that way. Reading books or simply talking back and forth, she says, is the best thing for language. “Listening to a story being read and engaging with it (can you point to the bunny?) and listening to people and engaging in conversation is good,” DeGaetano told Healthline. But what if you want to entertain your child with a screen? “OK, so let’s say they want to see ‘Frozen,’” DeGaetano said. “If you break it up and do it for 20 minutes a day and then get up and play ‘Frozen’ or sing the songs, and ask them what they think will happen next? That’s a better experience that will have a better outcome.”