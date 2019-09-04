Share on Pinterest Electronic scooters are becoming more popular in the U.S. Getty Images

Electric scooters have been popping up in cities across the U.S.

But the accessibility of the scooters means there’s also been a spike in injuries related to the devices.

A new study found that many injured users were riding scooters while intoxicated.

Electric scooters — or e-scooters as they’re often called — have skyrocketed in popularity over the past couple of years.

Hundreds of cities are now home to thousands of the motorized scooters, which are often used by commuters and tourists as a cheap way to zip around town.

However, since their roll out, e-scooters have sent a ton of people to the emergency room. In 2018, we reported on a recent spike in head, wrist, elbow, and hip injuries, thanks to the scooters.

Now, it turns out that a large portion of injured e-scooter riders were actually under the influence of either drugs or alcohol when they took a tumble.

In addition, most scooter riders weren’t wearing helmets at the time of their collision, according to a study recently published in Trauma Surgery & Acute Care Open.

This new research adds to the growing body of evidence that while the rentable vehicles may seem like a fun, safe idea, they have the potential to be dangerous — especially if you’re not sober.

“[The] results of this study support the findings of multiple previous studies looking at injury patterns among riders of e-scooters, and underscore the significant dangers and risk of death associated with the surge in their popularity in the U.S.,” Dr. Robert Glatter, an emergency physician with Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, told Healthline.