Scientists say lowering the top number on blood pressure readings from 140 to 120 could save millions of lives.

Think your blood pressure is low enough?

You might want to check again.

Researchers now say that lowering the top number of a person’s blood pressure ratio from 140 to 120 significantly reduces the risk of heart disease and strokes.

The recommendations were announced today at an American Heart Association meeting in Florida and published simultaneously in the New England Journal of Medicine.

“The implementation of [the] recommendations could have a profound impact on how blood pressure is treated in this country,” said senior study author Paul Muntner, Ph.D., a professor of epidemiology at the University of Alabama, in a press release. “Even more important, is its potential for greatly reducing the incidence of cardiovascular disease.”

Read More: How to Understand Blood Pressure Readings »