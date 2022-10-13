Researchers say they may be able to diagnose dementia 9 years before symptoms appear.

They say falls, balance, and impairment in problem-solving may be early signs of dementia.

Experts say early diagnosis is crucial as it allows treatments to begin earlier and provides people with an opportunity to participate in clinical trials.

It could be possible to spot warning signs of numerous dementia-related diseases up to 9 years before a diagnosis.

That’s according to research published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Researchers from the University of Cambridge and Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the United Kingdom examined data from the UK Biobank.

The findings from the research included the following:

Those who developed Alzheimer’s disease were more likely to have fallen in the previous 12 months.

Those who developed progressive supranuclear palsy, which affects balance, were more than twice as likely as other individuals to have had a fall.

Those who developed dementia-related diseases were more likely to have impairment in problem-solving and number recall.

The scientists noted that participants had poorer overall health at the baseline for every condition studied, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and Lewy Body dementia.

Falls can signal cognitive impairment, according to a 2021 study published in Frontiers in Neuroscience.

“Falls can be related to a variety of orthopedic or brain issues,” said Dr. Douglas Scharcre, a professor of clinical neurology and psychiatry at The Ohio State University College of Medicine.

“Balance or gait impairment from degenerative disorders and strokes are very common,” Scharre told Healthline. “Falls have been correlated with the development of dementia. A fall could suggest impairment in motor areas, coordination areas, and balance areas of the brain. It should signal the need to look for causes that can be prevented or treated.”

There are currently few treatments for dementia and other neurodegenerative diseases. Typically, medical professionals diagnose these conditions only after symptoms appear. However, the disease progression could have begun years or decades before symptoms started.

“When we looked back at patients’ histories, it became clear that they were showing some cognitive impairment several years before their symptoms became obvious enough to prompt a diagnosis,” Nol Swaddiwudhipong, a study author and a junior doctor at the University of Cambridge, said in a press statement. “The impairments were often subtle, but across several aspects of cognition.”