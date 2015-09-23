Researchers in Japan say they have overcome an obstacle that has prevented the use of transplanted kidneys grown from human stem cells.

If at first you fail, dust yourself off and try again.

Takashi Yokoo and his team of colleagues at the Jikei University School of Medicine in Tokyo did just that.

With the number of patients with end-stage kidney failure increasing globally due to a limited supply of donor organs, Yokoo and his team set out to find a way to grow a kidney to full size, as well as a way for the new kidneys to pass urine.

Of late, researchers have succeeded in growing functional kidneys from human stem cells. However, because there was no pathway for excreting urine, the kidneys were not able to grow to full size.

The Japanese research team was looking to fix that condition, called hydronephrosis, by running tests on lab rats.

“Several groups, including us, have reported regeneration of kidney, which produces urine, but there is no report which shows to let urine out from the body,” Yokoo, professor and chair of the division of nephrology and hypertension at the Department of Internal Medicine at the university, told Healthline. “This step seemed to be easy, and several trials have been made to use artificial tube or native ureter to connect the regenerated kidney and native bladder, but such trials ended in failure.”

So, Yokoo explained, they needed to create a novel system for excreting urine from regenerated kidneys.

