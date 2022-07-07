Share on Pinterest Scientists say noradrenergic drugs may be helpful in treating Alzheimer’s disease. Tom Werner/Getty Images Researchers say some noradrenergic drugs used to treat conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and depression may have some benefits in helping with symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease.

They said the drugs show some small but significant positive effects on cognition, memory, and apathy for people with Alzheimer’s.

Experts caution, however, that these drugs do have side effects and a health professional should be consulted before they are used. Noradrenergic drugs used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), depression, and high blood pressure might have some benefits when used in people with Alzheimer’s disease, according to a new review of studies published in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery & Psychiatry. However, experts told Healthline that these drugs do have side effects and sometimes limited benefits, so a health professional should be consulted before taking them. In their review, researchers looked at studies published between 1980 and 2021 that focused on the potential of noradrenergic drugs being used to treat neurodegenerative diseases. In all, the scientists found 19 studies involving 1,811 participants. Of these, they deemed six studies were of good quality, seven were fair quality, and six were poor quality. The scientists first reviewed and analyzed the results of 10 studies involving 1,300 people. These studies focused on global cognition, including orientation/attention, memory, verbal fluency, language, and visuospatial ability. In studies that used the Mini-Mental State Exam or the Alzheimer’s Disease Assessment Scale to assess global cognition, the researchers said they found a small but significant positive effect of noradrenergic drugs on overall cognition. Eight additional studies involving 425 people focused on behavior and neuropsychiatric symptoms, including agitation and apathy. The scientists said they found a significant positive effect of noradrenergic drugs on apathy.

The link to Alzheimer’s disease “Alzheimer’s disease is a serious condition that impacts cognitive health, mood, behavior, and even physical health,” Dr. Mahmud Kara, a physician who founded KaraMD, told Healthline. There is no cure for Alzheimer’s. It is a progressive disease that slowly destroys memory and cognitive skills. It can also interfere with a person’s ability to carry out daily tasks. Noradrenergic drugs include atomoxetine, methylphenidate, and guanfacine. They target the neurotransmitter noradrenaline (norepinephrine), which is released in the brain by a network of noradrenergic neurons. This network is critical in arousal and cognitive processes, including attention, learning, memory, readiness for action, and suppression of inappropriate behaviors. Noradrenergic disruption occurs early in Alzheimer’s and contributes to cognitive and neuropsychiatric symptoms. Currently, the treatments for Alzheimer’s only slow the progress of the disease. “The use of noradrenergic drugs could be another useful avenue for practitioners when treating [Alzheimer’s] symptoms,” said Kara. “However, we need to remember that these are a group of medications with potentially serious side effects and are usually not recommended for the elderly. Side effects include, but are not limited to, irregular heartbeat, high blood pressure, confusion, shortness of breath, and risk of addiction.”