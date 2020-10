Researchers say the discovery could help determine the cause of non-inflammatory asthma and potentially lead to new treatments.

A new scientific trail may have been discovered in the search for new treatments for asthma.

Researchers at two universities say they have potentially found a biological pathway that triggers asthma in a significant percentage of patients.

They say their research may help explain why current treatments don’t work well in some asthma cases, and also help develop new treatments for this chronic lung disease.

Their findings were published today in the Journal of Clinical Investigation (JCI).

One asthma expert interviewed by Healthline said it’s too early to tell if this particular research will lead to new therapies.

However, he credited the scientists for what they’ve discovered so far.

“They ask a very, very important question,” Dr. Norman H. Edelman, senior scientific advisor to the American Lung Association, told Healthline. “It opens up a really fascinating area of research.”

