The research is being retracted by the scientific journal that published it and several of the scientists involved have left the university where they worked. Share on Pinterest A new study linking aluminum in vaccines to autism is at the center of a controversy. Scientists have harshly criticized the research’s methodology and say they even found fake data. The research, originally published in the Journal of Inorganic Biochemistry, has now retracted. Two of the study authors, Christopher Shaw, PhD, and Lucija Tomljenovic, PhD, previously had another paper on vaccine-related illnesses retracted in major scientific journals. In the paper, the scientists from the University of British Columbia said that aluminum adjuvants (additives in a vaccine that help to produce a stronger immunological response) injected into mice could provoke the development of autism, changing the brain’s immune response. The study authors write that the effect of aluminum adjuvants on the immune response is “the disruption of normal neurodevelopmental pathways resulting in autistic behavior.” However, it didn’t take long for other scientists to chime in on their work. They took issue with many different aspects of the paper, including its design, methods, and analysis. In numerous blog and forum posts, researchers attacked the paper repeatedly, one calling it “anti-vaccine pseudoscience.”

The criticisms In one response, critics said the study researchers injected the aluminum adjuvant under the skin of the mice, which is inconsistent with how vaccines are given in humans. They are injected into muscle tissue. Others disputed the value of a mouse model entirely. One blogger, writing under a pseudonym, said that their methods for measuring certain biologic markers were antiquated, calling the technique “very old, very clunky.” “Quite frankly, in this day and age, there is absolutely zero excuse for choosing this method,” one scientist wrote. But critique of the science itself was just the tip of the iceberg. Soon discussion broke out online about whether elements of the data had been faked. Visual components of gene activity and protein amounts in the study appeared to have been manipulated. “This is probably the most damning thing about the paper. If the data were manipulated and images fabricated, then the paper needs to be retracted and UBC needs to do an investigation into research misconduct by the Shaw lab,” said two science bloggers, writing under pseudonyms. Dr. David Gorski, an oncology professor at Wayne State University in Michigan, didn’t mince words either, stating, “Not only do we have poorly done and analyzed experiments, but we also have self-plagiarism and, quite possibly, scientific fraud” as reported to Ars Technica.

The repercussions So far, all parties involved have claimed ignorance of how the visual elements of the paper came to be manipulated, including the study authors and Journal of Inorganic Biochemistry editor John Dawson. In a statement, Dawson said, “We don’t know how some images in the manuscript came to be altered. We investigated when the first suggestions came out in Pubpeer and confirmed that some of the images had indeed been manipulated.” Dawson didn’t respond to Healthline’s requests for comment. Dan Li, also known as Alice Li, the first author of the research, has since retained a lawyer on the matter, which was confirmed to Healthline by Shaw at the University of British Columbia. “The lawyer, Neil MacLean, has offered on behalf of Dr. Li to turn over to us her PC so that we can try to find the missing data and anything else that might be of interest. We do not have a timeline for this, but hope it will be soon,” Shaw told Healthline. Authors Dan Li, Lucija Tomljenovic, and Yongling Li have all since left UBC, said Shaw. As for the future of the now jeopardized research, Shaw says researchers may reattempt it, but not before next summer.